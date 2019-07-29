188
Inside this issue
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Richard Kent
A passionate amateur, equally at home in the landscape, the urban jungle or snapping people on the street. Never mastered the darkroom but now uses the same mindset to process raw files – test print, physical mark up, local dodge/burn adjustments, process to taste and PRINT. For me, the print is everything. No website. No social media. A few images published in magazines, some competition awards, and a couple of shows of my work but, for the most part, blissful anonymity.
Murray Livingston
I am a South African student of architecture with a passion for black and white landscape photography. I currently live in Scotland, where I photograph locally, but also travel for photography frequently.
Guy Washburn
The camera is both the license and instrument of my exploration of worlds natural and internal.
Goran Prvulovic
I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. First inspired by the beautiful rocky mountains that I call my home, my pictures have focused on capturing the beauty and uniqueness the world of landscape photography has to offer.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
Richard Kent
ORFORD NESS – A Monument to Early Atomic Man
Murray Livingston
Symphony of Water
Guy Washburn
Falling Waters