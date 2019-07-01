Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Saltburn based photographer Charles uses traditional methods to create his personal images. After many years shooting large format slide film, he has now revisited the reversal processing of paper-based emulsions for his own enjoyment and for his portrait business.

citiesandparks.com

I am an ICT professional and for me photography is a passion. I love nature, I like hiking and explore it, from the mountains to the sea...all the elements! I love staying for hours waiting for the right light... with my camera, my tripod and my emotions...thinking of the composition and listening to the sound of the sea. Thanks in advance to all the people that will appreciate my work.

fabriziomarocchini.com

My name is Phillip , I am a photographer based in Derbyshire , United Kingdom. I enjoy all aspects of photography however landscape photography is my passion. For me , photography is an escape. An escape from life to have time to myself & fully appreciate what nature offers us & take in the world we live in.

flickr.com

I am an amateur photographer. I first picked up a camera with serious intent about 18 months ago. I feel that a landscape image is as much a recollection of an emotional response to a scene as it is a physical record of that particular scene.