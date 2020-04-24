This article was written in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish to make it clear that at the time of writing the places I was photographing were open to local residents under certain "distancing" conditions. We are now under stricter closure orders, regrettably due to too many non-locals ignoring pleas from local communities to stay away (we have very limited medical and emergency services), and I have shifted my efforts to indoor activities for the time being.

Both you and I are incapable of devoting ourselves to contemporary social significances in our work; […] I still believe there is a real social significance in a rock—a more important significance therein than in a line of unemployed. For that opinion I am charged with inhumanity, unawareness—I am dead, through, finished, a social liability, one who will be “liquidated” when the “great day” comes. Let it come.” ~Ansel Adams (in a letter to Edward Weston, 1934)

During the turbulent days of the early 1930s, around the time of the founding of Group f/64 (by, among others, Ansel Adams and Edward Weston), Henri Cartier-Bresson is rumoured to have commented, “The world is going to pieces and people like Adams and Weston are photographing rocks!”

To me, Cartier-Bresson’s comment exemplifies an unfortunate philosophical prejudice that pervades many of our arts, sciences, and other pursuits—the prejudice of humanism—suggesting implicitly that the welfare of the human species and qualities of the so-called “human condition” must always be considered of supreme importance over any other subject. It’s a notion that has never resonated with me, as a person and as an artist. The natural world has enriched my own life more profoundly and in more ways than any human-centric enterprise. Much as I respect the life and work of Cartier-Bresson and so many others whose world views are different than my own; and much as I enjoy the visual poignancy of “decisive moments,” and the skill and genius required to photograph them; photographs of rocks, and the legacies of photographers such as Weston and Adams, have been considerably more important and consequential to me.

Although I respect those who feel otherwise, so much photography amounting to humanity gazing into its own navel, fascinated by its own oddities, superstitions, rituals, shortfalls, and miseries; has never interested me as much as the vast world beyond the vanities and tragedies of our species, and generally less so than all the stories, lessons, and metaphors to be found in rocks, and in photographing rocks. As E.O. Wilson points out, “The main shortcoming of humanistic scholarship is its extreme anthropocentrism. Nothing, it seems matters in the creative arts and critical humanistic analyses except as it can be expressed as a perspective of present-day literate cultures. Everything tends to be weighed by its immediate impact on people. Meaning is drawn from that which is valued exclusively in human terms. The most important consequence is that we are left with very little to compare with the rest of life. The deficit shrinks the ground on which we can understand and judge ourselves.”

For several decades I have been removing myself progressively farther and farther away from the rites, fashions, politics, tribalism, congregations, and other hallmarks of human societies. I find some of them anecdotally entertaining as a topic of philosophy and contemplation, but not quite to the same extent of fascination I find in the intricacies of the natural world. An introvert and a recluse, social distancing, not as means of avoiding threat but as a way of life, has only made my life richer, more interesting, and more meaningful.

Nature to me is not just a catch-all category for some places and life forms removed from the artifice of the human world. My perception of the world and my place in it—a random member of a random species on a random planet at a random time, given by whatever forces a tiny blip of conscious living in which to appreciate the grandeur of the world beyond myself—shapes my experiences, gives context to my very being, and allows me to perceive beauty and mystery on a scale ranging from quantum fields to galaxies and beyond, without the need to limit my view to the narrow scope of human affairs. Would I be better off dwelling instead on some petty, tragic, violent, or other misfortune of the human species? Would I be better if my living ceased to be beautiful to me because of some crisis, loss, danger, or other inevitable consequence of my brief and vulnerable existence as a human animal? I think not.

Surveying the ground at my feet as I write these words, I see chunks of limestone made from the shells of crustaceans that lived here just three or four million years ago—a blink of the geologic eye despite being more than an order of magnitude longer than our species has been in existence.

Stories told in rocks often are grander and more fascinating to me than any human predicament. Surveying the ground at my feet as I write these words, I see chunks of limestone made from the shells of crustaceans that lived here just three or four million years ago—a blink of the geologic eye despite being more than an order of magnitude longer than our species has been in existence. I am sitting on a large mound of sandstone whose grains were deposited by winds about two hundred million years ago, at which time it was a tall dune that no doubt was witnessed, perhaps even visited, by herds of dinosaurs ranging in the area. In the wash below me are polished pebbles of quartzite formed about a billion years ago, in some places even some schist and gneiss that are almost twice as old, twisted, baked, squeezed, and eroded by astounding forces. We are made of stardust, as a spiritually inclined friend often reminds me, but so are flowers and earthworms, trees and house cats, sand and rocks. Being stardust doesn’t make us unique. In fact, it’s a trait we share with everything in material existence.

As the human world is abuzz with fears about a spreading pandemic, political corruption, (un)holy wars, and lamentations about the discomforts of “social distancing,” I’m proudly photographing rocks. I’m breathing the rich air of the desert after a recent rain, now tinged with aromas of new spring foliage; I’m listening to bird songs and savouring the pleasant sensation of a light breeze on my skin. The world is not going to pieces (at least not more so than usual), and that will hold true even if the pandemic ends tomorrow, even if our activism and resolve to give us temporary respite from this virus or from so many threats, wars, and injustices; and even if current affairs ultimately set us down the path to the entirely ordinary, natural, and ultimately inevitable extinction of our species, and make possible yet another chapter in the story of life on this small planet where hundreds of millions of years of evolution still remain.

As visual artists, we are as trained as anyone in the power of perspective: the multi-dimensional relationship between “the world” and one’s point of view. Just as we may choose perspectives conducive to aesthetic appeal, so may we choose perspectives to judge ourselves and our world by. In this, I find the perspective of rocks considerably more comforting, more beautiful, more elevating, and more real than the perspective of anthropocentrism, and of our short history within the proverbial “grand scheme.” Indeed, I consider it one of humanity’s greatest achievements to have arrived at such level of cognitive ability, knowledge, insight, and freedom of mind, to have the ability—the privilege—of so choosing our perspectives, of knowing our boundaries and our limitations in time and space and having the ability to choose consciously to be at peace with them.

Beyond my duties as a citizen in a society, and beyond whatever support, compassion, assistance, and goodwill I may be able to offer those lives that are within my ability to affect, I see little reason to deny myself those experiences and expressions that make my life meaningful and that have little to do with the state of the human world, or even with the ultimate fate of the human species. In the words of Robert Henri, “The end will be what it will be. The object is intense living, fulfilment; the great happiness in creation.” Social distancing to me is not some temporary remedy, it is my way of life. So long as I’m not called upon to more noble tasks, in the words of Caspar David Friedrich, “I have to merge with my clouds and rocks in order to be what I am.”