Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Abstract photography is what I enjoy most. I love looking for details, finding new angles and playing with different techniques like ICM and multiple exposure.

anetteholt.com

I am a photographer based on the Isle of Eigg in the Inner Hebrides. My work is very much inspired by the wild, elemental landscapes and seascapes of the Scottish Highlands and Islands and reflects not only the natural world but also man’s interaction with the environment. Photography is how I can best express my way of seeing and my passion for the outdoors while also drawing attention to the fragile beauty of the wild, remote and often inhospitable places that remain threatened by climate change and the unprecedented global emergency our planet is now facing.

justineritchie.com

I am a keen Amateur Photographer based in West Yorkshire. I have a passion to capture dramatic Landscapes.

mhunneybellphotography.co.uk

Published many years ago in Audubon and other nature magazines along with Audubon calendars and Sierra Club books. In year 2000 switched to 4x5 colour images using chrome film. Sold prints to corporate clients and collectors. In 2011 after a hiatus in imaging due to family challenges, added digital, moving to 36 mp cameras in 2014.