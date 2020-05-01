Lockdown Podcast #4

We put a call out for question for our third lockdown podcast with Joe Cornish and David Ward. We managed to get through half of the questions last time and this issue we managed to complete the set.

As mentioned in last episode, we are looking at having a mini 'in your house' photography challenge. All three of us are going to give this a go (me and David have done something, Joe is still cogitating) and we invite anybody else who wishes to take part to submit some work. The deadline will be Monday morning and the only rules are that it has to be inside your house, not in your garden or out of a window.

We also mentioned last time that we're having a mini book club chat next week where myself and David Ward are going to talk about Edward Muybridge, in particular the book "Motion Studies" and me and Joe Cornish are going to talk about Robert Adams book "Beauty in Photography: Essays in Defense of Traditional Values". We'll be discussing these in a weeks time, starting with Robert Adams, if you'd like to read them and ask us questions about them, please let us know.

