Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I am Christophe, originally from Belgium but living in the UK for the last eight years. I started photography as a hobby in 2020, a few week before the first lockdown. I love landscape and outdoor photography. Being in the field is entering another world, an escape from the stressful daily working life. For me, photography is about emotion more than colours.

chrisphotographyexperience.mypixieset.com

Intimate, quiet scenes landscape photographer, now based back in my home city of Sheffield after a long sojourn in London. It's the smaller scenes, shapes and colours that I find fascinating - the more you look the more you see! I try and get across my sense of being in the places & scenes I see.

peterdyer.zenfolio.com

Originally from the UK, I now live in the Ciociaria area of Lazio in Italy. As an outdoor photographer my photographs span the divide between rural and urban locations and focus on the impact man has made on the landscape. I am interested in the built structures and marks mans behaviour has made to the environment.

sandraroberts.myportfolio.com

Sara Harley is a photographic artist living on the South Shore of Nova Scotia. Sara creates images to illustrate a range of emotions, from dark and brooding to light and inspirational. Her work has been published in several books and magazines, and a book cover for Margaret Atwood.

saraharley.ca