I am a photographic artist living in Sedgefield on the Garden Route, South Africa.



I have spent the past 40+ years honing my craft specialising in Automotive Photography for the Advertising Industry, leading to numerous local and international awards.



In between my commercial assignments,I have always photographed seascapes, landscapes, textures and abstracts for my personal pleasure.

deskleineibst.art

I have been exploring Texas with my camera for the last 25 years. Living in the Dallas area, I love to head out to the wide-open spaces and dark skies of West Texas. It's a land of canyons & cactus, cattle & cotton - a huge and varied landscape. I try to capture the spirit of the place, and I hope to keep trying for 25 more years!

essimages.com

I am a French photographer living in Dinard, Brittany, France, and always looking for the most beautiful landscapes and seascapes, especially when these are sublimated by exceptional light, most of the time in Brittany or Great Britain.

jeromecolombo.com

Permanently on the lookout for those details of landscapes that offer me a sense of connection with nature, sequences that I strive to capture in a minimalist but expressive manner.

radupatrascu28.wixsite.com