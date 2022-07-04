on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Des Kleineibst

Des Kleineibst

I am a photographic artist living in Sedgefield on the Garden Route, South Africa.

I have spent the past 40+ years honing my craft specialising in Automotive Photography for the Advertising Industry, leading to numerous local and international awards.

In between my commercial assignments,I have always photographed seascapes, landscapes, textures and abstracts for my personal pleasure.

Eric Sweeney

Eric Sweeney

I have been exploring Texas with my camera for the last 25 years. Living in the Dallas area, I love to head out to the wide-open spaces and dark skies of West Texas. It's a land of canyons & cactus, cattle & cotton - a huge and varied landscape. I try to capture the spirit of the place, and I hope to keep trying for 25 more years!

Jerome Colombo

I am a French photographer living in Dinard, Brittany, France, and always looking for the most beautiful landscapes and seascapes, especially when these are sublimated by exceptional light, most of the time in Brittany or Great Britain.

Radu Patrascu

Radu Patrascu

Permanently on the lookout for those details of landscapes that offer me a sense of connection with nature, sequences that I strive to capture in a minimalist but expressive manner.

Des Kleineibst

Sea Scapes in South Africa

Eric Sweeney

Texas Water

Jerome Colombo

Emerald Coast - North East of Brittany

Radu Patrascu

Frozen

