on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

4×4 Landscape Portfolio

Jesibel A. Fernández, Hans Foks, Jan Erik Waider & Jerome Colombo

Responses
Skip to Comments
By , , & |

Jesibel A. Fernández

Photographer of the State of Canindeyu, Paraguay. Since 2010 improving every year for a better understanding of the relationship between man and nature.

instagram.com



Hans Foks

Hans Foks

I like strolling around for hours, in new or familiar places. I like giving a new perspective on already known places, subjects, or conditions. I like creating images in the camera as much as possible, using a gray- or polarization filter every now and then. I like purity with a rough edge.

hansfoks.com



Jan Erik Waider

Jan Erik Waider

Jan Erik Waider is a visual artist and fine art photographer from Hamburg, focused on abstract and atmospheric landscape photography of the Polar regions.

northlandscapes.com



Jerome Colombo

Jerome Colombo

Professional photographer with a particular attraction for seascapes at sunrise or sunset, I live in Brittany (Dinard) but very close to Normandy and Mont St-Michel. br>
Ambassador for f-stop, Haukland, Terrascape and SmugMug, I of course offer workshops, mainly along the Emerald Coast and... around Mont Saint-Michel.

jeromecolombo.com



Welcome to our 4x4 feature, which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios which has been submitted for publishing. Each portfolio consists of four images related in some way. Whether that's location, a project, a theme or a story. Added:

Submit Your 4x4 Portfolio

Interested in submitting your work? We are always keen to get submissions, so please do get in touch!
Do you have a project or article idea that you'd like to get published? Then drop us a line. We are always looking for articles.

Jesibel A. Fernández

Other Lands Series

Jesibel A. Fernández 4x4

Hans Foks

Cote d'Opale

Hans Foks 4x4

Jan Erik Waider

A Faint Resemblance - Antarctic Peninsula

Jan Erik Waider 4x4

Jerome Colombo

Le Mont Saint-Michel through the seasons

Sent To On Landscape Magazine (4x4 Portfolio 2023)



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL