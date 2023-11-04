292
Inside this issue
4×4 Landscape Portfolio
Jesibel A. Fernández, Hans Foks, Jan Erik Waider & Jerome Colombo
Jesibel A. Fernández
Photographer of the State of Canindeyu, Paraguay. Since 2010 improving every year for a better understanding of the relationship between man and nature.
Hans Foks
I like strolling around for hours, in new or familiar places. I like giving a new perspective on already known places, subjects, or conditions. I like creating images in the camera as much as possible, using a gray- or polarization filter every now and then. I like purity with a rough edge.
Jan Erik Waider
Jan Erik Waider is a visual artist and fine art photographer from Hamburg, focused on abstract and atmospheric landscape photography of the Polar regions.
Jerome Colombo
Professional photographer with a particular attraction for seascapes at sunrise or sunset, I live in Brittany (Dinard) but very close to Normandy and Mont St-Michel.
Ambassador for f-stop, Haukland, Terrascape and SmugMug, I of course offer workshops, mainly along the Emerald Coast and... around Mont Saint-Michel.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature, which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios which has been submitted for publishing. Each portfolio consists of four images related in some way. Whether that's location, a project, a theme or a story.
