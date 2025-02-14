Over the Waves (Part 3 – Crashing the Rocks)

The most exciting part is when waves crash the rocks of the shore. It looks like the rocks are winning, but over time, waves are shaping the rocks, too. There is no winning side; it is just a beauty created by nature and a moment captured in the camera.

