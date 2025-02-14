on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Over the Waves (Part 3 – Crashing the Rocks)

Goran Prvulovic

Goran Prvulovic 3 4x4

The most exciting part is when waves crash the rocks of the shore. It looks like the rocks are winning, but over time, waves are shaping the rocks, too. There is no winning side; it is just a beauty created by nature and a moment captured in the camera.

See my previous submissions in this series:

Waves Part 3 Crashing The Rocks 1 Waves Part 3 Crashing The Rocks 2 Waves Part 3 Crashing The Rocks 3 Waves Part 3 Crashing The Rocks 4



