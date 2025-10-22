Ancient Birch Woodland – a seasonal study

I'm not really a bucket list person. I often find myself at the same locations, where every visit reveals something new. This is a short series of 4 images taken in a local ancient birch woodland across the seasons.

The first photograph is in mid spring when the birch leaves are luminous and delicate. The greens deepen, and by the end of summer, the heather (Calluna vulgaris) is in full bloom. In autumn, the colour from the heather subsides, and the blaeberry (Vaccinium myrtillus) injects a vibrant red, as the birch leaves turn to gold. Snowfall, which is becoming increasingly rare in winter, leaves an almost monochromatic scene, except for the abundant green lichen (Usnea filipendula).