Watershed

Goran Prvulovic I am an Engineer and part-time amateur photographer. I practice photography as a hobby and in my free time. I consider myself a generalist photographer. I mostly take photos of where I live and the surrounding area (Calgary, Alberta). Occasionally, I take photos during my vacation travel. I always carry my camera and am ready to take any photographic opportunity as life and nature present themselves. I try to get creative and/or document unique views equally through my camera. grnphotography.com





I am fortunate to live in a city founded and developed on the banks of the two rivers. Besides supplying fresh water for the city, rivers host many bridges, parks, viewpoints, bicycle and hiking paths, beaches, and watersheds. Too small for sailing and large boats, these mountain rivers are perfect for rafting and fishing. There is no question that the city’s social life happens at the riverbanks.

One of my favourite spots is just 30 minutes from my house. A small bend in the river, where ducks swim, trails through the shallows and all manner of birds can be heard, especially at sunset. Here, the hectic noise of the city falls away, replaced by the stillness of dusk and the soft lullaby of the gentle river and its animals, who call it their home.

While just a small part, this river is part of a bigger watershed I’ve explored many times. Constantly changing with the seasons, this spot is never the same yearly. The subtly changing ecosystem here, in some ways, is a mirror of my own life and how my photography has evolved. I still look for beauty, but instead of chasing it across the Albertan landscape, I now let Mother Nature's beauty come to me.

These pictures represent not a small bend in a river but a momentary bookmark of a living journal of nature. Sometimes, people ask why I keep returning to the same place repeatedly. I tell them it is never the same. I want to witness its story. Every image I take here is not just a photo—it is part of a promise to pay attention, speak up through pictures, and protect what still flows.