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Any Questions, with special guest Eric Bennett
Episode Twenty Nine
Tim Parkin
Tim Parkin is a landscape photographer living in Scotland who co-founded On Landscape magazine. Alongside his photography and writing he also co-founded the Natural Landscape Photography Awards, runs a film scanning business and is a judge for other international landscape and nature competitions.
Eric Bennett
As a full-time nature photographer, author, and conservationist, I hope to share the value that wilderness has in its pure, unaltered state. In a world where we are disconnecting from nature more and more every day, I can’t think of another pursuit more worthy of my time and energy. I believe that if I can capture a scene in the right way, my photographs will inspire others to protect the last few wild places we still have left.
I currently live just outside of Salt Lake City, Utah with my wife and three children. While much of my photography is focused on the incredible scenery near my home, I have traveled to over thirty countries to capture the diverse and remarkable beauty of all different environments.
The premise of our podcast is loosely based on Radio Four's “Any Questions.” Joe Cornish (or Mark Littlejohn) and I (Tim Parkin) invite a special guest to each show and solicit questions from our subscribers.
In this conversation with host Tim Parkin (Joe Cornish and Mark Littlejohn being unavailable), we talk to Eric Bennett, a fantastic photographer based in Utah. Eric reflects on how a background in skate videography and film led him toward photography, and how travel initially opened his eyes to the power of landscape as a subject. Over time, his work evolved from exploratory travel images into a more thoughtful, local practice rooted in Utah’s desert and mountain environments.
Tim and Eric discuss the changing culture around landscape photography, including the shift away from chasing iconic locations and toward making more personal, nuanced work. Eric explains his reactive approach: paying attention to light, noticing what naturally stands out, and then deciding whether a subject deserves a photograph. The episode also explores the ethics of workshops, the challenges of photographing fragile locations, and the importance of choosing places that can handle foot traffic responsibly.