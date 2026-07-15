September Morning, Falzarego, Dolomites by Dino Marsango

I was born in Arusha, Tanzania in Africa below the slopes of Mount Meru and her majestic neighbour Kilimanjaro. During the 70's my parents left Tanzania for greener pastures in South Africa, first to Durban and then eventually to Johannesburg. I studied Fine Arts in Durban, South Africa, where I ventured into the world of photography, loving the hours in the darkroom developing predominately black and white photos. I started my career in advertising, progressing to interior design and eventually to photography full time. In recent years I have gone back to live in Asiago, northern Italy near the Dolomites where my ancestors originated. I have a huge love for Europe and the diverse beauty she offers, and this continues to inspire me to use the magic of light and capture what my eye sees and share it with the rest of the world.

This photograph speaks to me on a deeply personal level, both as a photographer and as someone who feels a strong connection to the Dolomites. These mountains are close to my heart and also close to home. Whenever I see them portrayed with such care and understanding, I am immediately drawn into the image.

What resonates most strongly is Dino’s treatment of autumn. The rich reds, golds, and warm earthy tones spread across the foreground create a sense of comfort and familiarity that I associate with my favourite season. Autumn offers a fleeting beauty, and Dino captures it with remarkable sensitivity, allowing the colours to glow without overwhelming the landscape.