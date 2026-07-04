Julian Cartwright is a UK based, internationally published nature photographer. He spends much of his time exploring his local area on foot, photographing the landscape and the wildlife that calls it home.

juliancartwrightphotography.mypixieset.com

Research Biologist and Mountaineer who enjoys photography as part of a day on the hill.

I am a retired banker and have been a photo enthusiast for the past 50 years, first with 35mm film, then to medium format and finally a 4x5 view camera. I have since migrated completely to digital and have moved almost entirely to wandering in various woodlands. I live it Pennsylvania in the US about 90 minutes north of Philadelphia.

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I am a self taught photographer with a passion for B&W printing which has earned me many awards over the years including The Ilford Printer of The Year. I have also had prints hung in The Photographers Gallery in London and Ilford's Head office. Over the last few decades I have had many articles on photography and hill walking published.

tomrichardsonlandscapephotography.com