on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

4×4 Landscape Portfolios

Julian Cartwright, Luke Sutton, Tom Richardson & Tom Townsend

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Julian Cartwright Sq

Julian Cartwright

Julian Cartwright is a UK based, internationally published nature photographer. He spends much of his time exploring his local area on foot, photographing the landscape and the wildlife that calls it home.

juliancartwrightphotography.mypixieset.com



Luke Sutton

Luke Sutton

Research Biologist and Mountaineer who enjoys photography as part of a day on the hill.



Tom Townsend

Tom Townsend

I am a retired banker and have been a photo enthusiast for the past 50 years, first with 35mm film, then to medium format and finally a 4x5 view camera. I have since migrated completely to digital and have moved almost entirely to wandering in various woodlands. I live it Pennsylvania in the US about 90 minutes north of Philadelphia.

instagram.com



Tom Richardson

Tom Richardson

I am a self taught photographer with a passion for B&W printing which has earned me many awards over the years including The Ilford Printer of The Year. I have also had prints hung in The Photographers Gallery in London and Ilford's Head office. Over the last few decades I have had many articles on photography and hill walking published.

tomrichardsonlandscapephotography.com



Welcome to our 4x4 feature, which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios that have been submitted for publishing. Each portfolio consists of four images related in some way. Whether that's a location, a project, a theme or a story. See our previous submissions here.

Submit Your 4x4 Portfolio

Interested in submitting your work? We are always keen to get submissions, so please do get in touch!

Julian Cartwright

Mist Opportunities

Julian Cartwright 4x4

Luke Sutton

The Mountain Remains

Luke Sutton 4x4

Tom Richardson

Kingsdale in The Yorkshire Dales

Tom Richardson 4x4

Tom Townsend

Woodland Images

Tom Townsend 4x4



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