If No One Saw Your Photographs

Colleen Miniuk-Sperry fled the grey cubicle walls at Intel Corporation in 2007 to pursue a fulfilling full-time outdoor photography and writing career. Her credits include National Geographic calendars, Arizona Highways, AAA Highroads, National Parks Traveler, and a broad variety of other publications. She has served three times as an Artist-in-Residence with Acadia National Park. Colleen is putting the final touches on her next book, Going with the Flow, a part-memoir, part adventure travel story on how she paddled her way out of adversity and into happiness on Lake Powell and the Colorado River.”

While standing on a sandy beach along the Colorado River one morning during my recent rafting trip through the Grand Canyon, I posed a philosophical question for my fellow trip mates, mostly photographers, to ponder throughout the day as we floated along

If no one ever saw your photographs, would you photograph differently?”

This question came out of a discussion I had a year or so ago with a couple of friends after watching the documentary, “Finding Vivian Maier.” As the story goes, a man named John Maloof visited a Chicago-based auction house in 2007 to see if he could dig up vintage photographs to support one of his book projects. There, according to www.vivianmaier.com, “…he found a box of negatives depicting Chicago in the 60’s. Unable to get a thorough look at its contents, he took a gamble and purchased the box for around $400.” He learned the box—and likely the negatives inside—had belonged to a person named “Vivian Maier,” but a quick search online to find out who she was turned up no leads. Two years later, he repeated the search and found her obituary.

He learned Maier was born in New York but spent much of her childhood in France. In 1951, she returned to New York City, then moved to Chicago in 1956, to take on work as a nanny for well-to-do families. For the 40 years that followed, Maier roamed the city streets, in some cases, with the children in her care in tow and in others, alone. In 2007, when she fell behind on rent payments for her apartment, she auctioned some of her belongings. She died alone in a nursing home in Chicago in 2009.

Maloof reached out to family members and friends to try to piece together the puzzle of her mysterious life. The people who knew her described her as always having a Twin Lens Rollieflex camera dangling around her neck. They spoke of her wandering the stockyards, alleys, and the shops in and around the city. They remember her stopping to make photographs. But no one, save for a photography shop in a small remote village in France, ever saw the results. Unbeknownst to most, even the families for whom she worked, Maier had amassed an archive of over 150,000 photographs—including piles of undeveloped rolls of film--in her time as a caregiver.

After I heard her intriguing story, I couldn’t help but wonder if she never intended for anyone to see her work, why was she photographing in the first place? Or as one of her acquaintances suggested in the documentary, “What’s the point of taking [a photograph] if no one sees it?” The film and Maier’s story made me question why I photograph and share my images publicly.

I took up photography as a hobby in 2001 to help relieve the stress I was experiencing in my corporate job. I had never picked up a camera before my first class at the local community college (unless you count the disposable ones you took with you on family vacations) but from the moment I put that 35mm camera into my hands—and smelled the fixer in the darkroom—I was hooked.

Getting paid for my photographs was how I initially gauged my success. I photographed to be seen and compensated. And it bored me to tears.

I certainly enjoyed the blend of technical and creative challenges photography presented, but best of all, as an introvert, I could hide behind the camera as I engaged and explored different locations. Photography gave me a way to communicate what I saw, experienced, and felt in my outdoor adventures without using words. For much of my life, I have often felt embarrassed by my limited vocabulary and thus avoided social situations, especially with strangers or acquaintances, where I risked saying “the wrong thing” and being misunderstood. Photography allowed me to forget all that. It allowed me to produce a tangible object to show to others and say in a universal language, “Look here! This is what I thought was beautiful.”

Early on, as I tried to sell my work, I made images I thought other people, especially art show attendees, magazine editors, and calendar publishers, would like. The external feedback directed my work to mostly iconic locations across the Western United States where I made sexy, eye-catching compositions complete with sunbursts, colourful skies, and the Milky Way.

The arrival of digital technology somehow gave me permission to test out more creative ideas more frequently. Unlike the film days, I received immediate feedback on my “what if…” experiments. In taking greater risks, I made an impressive amount of horrible images—and that was OK, even necessary, to facilitate personal growth. I understood that I could control what images I released for public consumption—and which ones I didn’t.

I also started making unique images I was proud to call my own, images that said, “This is who I am, and as weird and wild as it may be, this how I connect with the natural world.” To do so, I had to learn to slow down and become more aware of my surroundings through mindfulness. Because of photography, I became more observant. I paid closer attention to details. As Dorothea Lange once said, “The camera is an instrument that teaches people how to see without a camera.”

In fact, it’s been years since I’ve visited a location simply to take pictures. I venture into the Great Outdoors to hike, paddle, and camp, to enjoy the adventure, to experience something new. The camera just comes along with me for the ride. When, and only when, I feel emotionally moved by a scene or subject, I click the shutter to record for myself the moments when I experienced heightened awareness, connectedness, and awe; the moments of clarity and stillness where I was somehow able to turn the chaos into order; the moments of lightness and darkness working together in harmony. Photographs have become part of a memory, an extension of my existence. I photograph simply to be me, the only me I know how to be, in some unforgettable moment in nature. And it makes me feel fulfilled and alive.

During a conversation some years ago, my friend and fellow photographer Guy Tal and I came to agree that the value of a photograph has already been achieved once you press the shutter and process your vision. What the photograph does “out there” in the world is not only beyond our control in most cases, but it’s also just the cherry on top of the hot fudge sundae. It’s the process of photographing, not the photograph that results, that enriches my life.

As I sat in camp in the heart of the Grand Canyon with my group this past September, I watched cloud shadows dance across the majestic million-year-old cliffs, knowing that at this exact moment, only a handful of human beings on this Earth were experiencing this ephemeral beauty. I dug my camera out of my dry bag, brushed the sand off, and made a series of images, hopping from rock to rock and squealing with delight as the light spotlighted one geological wonder after another. After a few images, I wondered who, if anyone, would see these and the other photographs I had made in the past three days on the Colorado River. As the sun set and stars began erupting one by one onto a black velvety sky, I also wondered who set the expectation that we have to show our photographs to the outside world once we’ve created them. And why?

Given the inundation of images we are bombarded with today through social media, advertisements, magazines, and other outlets, it’s difficult to even imagine what the world would be like if no one ever shared their images. In fact, if no one shared their photographs, would we even know that photography exists? The first images made with a camera had to be shared in order to show the world what could be done with the medium. Historically, photographs on display have been used to document significant personal and societal events, influence political causes, promote products and ideas, protect wild places, showcase the beauty, and so much more. Even today, we learn much about our lives, our surroundings, and the happenings of the world through photographs. We learn about each other. How others interpret their own reality. How others make order out of the chaos. How others respond to the light and dark.

So few people, outside my family and a few close friends, see the majority of the images I create. While preparing for a recent camera club presentation, I calculated the percentage of images I shared publicly via my website, social media, blog, presentations, workshops, publications, and the like over the course of the past couple of years. I share about 2% of the images I make.

What do I hope those few images do when I share them? I hope they give my family and friends a glimpse into the life I lead and the things I’ve been fortunate to experience during my journey on this Earth.

Relative to the millions of people who stand stop the north and south rims of the Grand Canyon, few people see the gorge from the river’s perspective (estimates suggest about 27,000 people/year raft the Colorado River). For those who never get the chance to see it, I want to provide a glimpse of what this place looks like through my lens. I hope my images convince just one person to put the bag of Doritos down, get off the couch, and go outside—not necessarily the Grand Canyon, but at least to their backyard or other natural area nearby. I hope my photographs communicate that there’s more to life than sitting in a cube in an office, reading about messy political scandals, and answering emails, that there’s a real world out there, that it’s different than the manufactured one, that the real world is worth seeing, respecting, and preserving. I hope my pictures somehow inspire you to find your own way to your own beauty and your own connections with nature. Despite the flood of pictures we see on a daily basis, I still believe in a photograph’s ability to influence people’s behaviours and decisions.

Putting your work in front of your community, though, puts your ego at risk. I used to hear voices in my head ask, “Are these good enough to show anyone? Will anyone understand them? What if no one likes or buys them?” Over time, as my confidence in my technique and abilities increased, a different, even stronger voice responded to these questions, “Why do I care?”

I don’t anymore. Visiting wild places like the inner gorge of the Grand Canyon serve as a perfect reminder that nature holds no expectations of me. The rock formations, rapids, and great blue herons there couldn’t care less if I or anyone else photographed them. The camera doesn’t either.

So who does? In short, not many. Few, if any, people actually care if you make an image. Ever. I don’t suggest that to be demoralising; I mean it to be freeing. The fear of performing and social acceptance are merely figments of our imagination, and that anxiety won’t go away until we tell it to. (If you need to, tell it to go away right now and start creating photographs, if you aren’t already, that make you happy, regardless of whether you share one picture or two hundred or none. It’s really that simple.)

Imagine the freedom Vivian Maier felt! No one expected her to make a photograph, let alone a good one. Her images were not tainted by outside expectations or a need for acceptance, fame, or fortune. She simply photographed her life. Photograph yours, and you’ll never have to do anything differently.