Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

My name is Ben and I've been obsessed for years with finding the perfect light for my landscape photos. I live not far from the Brittany coast in the north and thus have a good starting situation for photo tours.

explorerviews.de

I am a landscape and travel photographer, based in Essex. Photography started as a way to capture snapshots of my travels, but the passion quickly grew the more I explored. I enjoy the freedom and creativity that photography allows me to express.

jackbturner.wixsite.com

Life is a collection of moments. And a photographer is the agent who has the power to capture these situations. In the second he portrays the light the moment is already gone. The mechanism and indeed art of photography aims to interrupt the constant progress of change that is life in order to create long-lasting memories. It always involves subjective judgement about the situation at hand. I am simply an ordinary photographer who is in love with natural light.

nilsleonhardt.com

Amateur Photographer based in the North East of England. Forever grateful that I can enjoy photography for everything it offers and not be relying on it to pay the bills.