171
Inside this issue
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Ben Schreck, Jack B Turner, Nils Leonhardt & Simon Gulliver
Ben Schreck
My name is Ben and I've been obsessed for years with finding the perfect light for my landscape photos. I live not far from the Brittany coast in the north and thus have a good starting situation for photo tours.
Jack B Turner
I am a landscape and travel photographer, based in Essex. Photography started as a way to capture snapshots of my travels, but the passion quickly grew the more I explored. I enjoy the freedom and creativity that photography allows me to express.
Nils Leonhardt
Life is a collection of moments. And a photographer is the agent who has the power to capture these situations. In the second he portrays the light the moment is already gone. The mechanism and indeed art of photography aims to interrupt the constant progress of change that is life in order to create long-lasting memories. It always involves subjective judgement about the situation at hand. I am simply an ordinary photographer who is in love with natural light.
Simon Gulliver
Amateur Photographer based in the North East of England. Forever grateful that I can enjoy photography for everything it offers and not be relying on it to pay the bills.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
Submit Your 4x4 Portfolio
Interested in submitting your work? We're on the lookout for new portfolios for the next few issues, so please do get in touch!
If you would like to submit your 4x4 portfolio, please visit this page for submission information. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.
Ben Schreck
Between Two Caps
Jack B Turner
Sun & Sand
Nils Leonhardt
Spirit of Place: The Colors of Autumn
Simon Gulliver
Broken Trees