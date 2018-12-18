Charlie Waite

Charlie Waite Charlie Waite is firmly established as one of the world's leading Landscape photographers. His photographic style is often considered to be unique, in that his photographs convey an almost spiritual quality of serenity and calm.





With over 30 books to his name, Charlie Waite’s distinctive images are recognised around the world and his work has received wide critical acclaim over many years. A recent article in the Royal West of England Academy of Art Magazine featuring Waite’s work commented ‘Waite’s landscapes are rare perfections of light, colour, and composition, and offer the viewer a luxuriant portrait of a planet at peace.’

In 2000 Waite was awarded the prestigious honorary fellowship to the British Institute of Professional Photographers. Read our interview with Charlie Waite back in 2014 talking about the background to the year of the print exhibition in The Mall, London.

Behind the Photograph

Charlie was the opening speaker at this year's Meeting of Minds conference in Penrith. His talk was on an investigation into what the landscape photographer needs to attempt to invest into the photograph to draw a favourable and positive response from its audience.....