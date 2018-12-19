Trym Ivar Bergsmo is a Norwegian photographer based in Harstad, North Norway. He got his BA in photography at Brooks Institute of Photogragphy, Santa Barbara, California. Bergsmo has worked in the arctic for more than 25 years documenting the lives of the people of the north, their landscape and culture. He has made several books and had exhibitions all across Europe.

I've been following Trym's work on Facebook for quite some time and it's nice to see work from such an iconic place as Lofoten but through the eyes of a 'local'. I hope you enjoy his photography as much as I do.

Can you tell me a little about your education, childhood passions, early exposure to photography etc?

I was a very visual child. In the evenings my mother came to give me a hug before I fell asleep, but I was in my dream/fantasy world and had no time for her cuddling. I wanted to go back to my adventures and journeys. But she had a small darkroom and this is where I got exposed to black and white, putting objects on the photo paper, exposing and then developing it. Very intriguing.

At the age of 16, I was given 20 rolls of Ektachrome 200 by a painter friend of the family. And the first time I looked at a developed colour slide film, a new world opened to me. Since then I have loved to photograph and that's 40 years ago this year. I got my education at Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California. It was a commercial school. But I was fortunate and had a chance to work at Friends of Photography in Carmel, where I met many great photographers and saw their work.

What are you most proud of in your photography?

Difficult to say. But I made a book about the Reindeer People in Norway, the Sami people. It was the most selling book in Norway for two years and I was told it made the Sami people proud about their own culture.

In most photographers lives there are 'epiphanic’ moments where things become clear, or new directions are formed. What were your two main moments and how did they change your photography?

During my stay in Carmel (1985) I met Michael Kenna and saw a presentation by him. He was 32 at that time, not very famous, and I remember I couldn't talk for several hours after his presentation. I only wanted to cry. His work, personality, approach and energy touched me very deeply. Compositions, subject matter and understanding, aesthetics, variety, tonality, personal expression, mood... He introduced me to all of these elements, which are so fundamental in photography.

I was seriously ill for a number of years. It all led to a heart transplantation in 2010. I usually don’t like to talk about it but, of course, it did something to my whole approach to life. Also to my photography. Somehow I think my expression has “widened”. I’m less afraid of what others say about what I do and I’m more clear about my priorities thematically when I photograph. I search for small nuances, less than the spectacular overviews.

Unconsciously I strive for some kind of order. I find life a quite disorganized and chaotic place to be but in my photography, I can manage and organize this complexity. And, yes, this does influence the expression of my work.

Tell me why you love landscape photography? A little background on what your first passions were, what you studied and what job you ended up doing

I have to blame my father for my love affair with the landscape. He was the kind of man who wholeheartedly loved being in the outdoors. He was a flyfisher, hunter, hiker and he became a child every time he came out into the fresh air, the mountain, forest or anywhere he could enjoy unspoiled nature. Look! See the bird, see the shapes of those rocks, see the light over that island, … Of course, this became a little bit too much and for a while, I could not enjoy his company, he was too enthusiastic. This changed. We always got very close on these smaller and larger adventures into nature, and we always had a fire. He brewed his coffee, smoked a pipe and he was happy. The best version of himself! And I learned from this that nature has a special force or power that can bring out the very best within you if you're open to it.

And now, being in it, observing it, existing in it, working in it, resting in it - it keeps me on track. I never get lost in the landscape.

I feel very fortunate to live in Northern Norway. From my living room and from my little office, I have the best views to the mountains, the sea, the different seasons, the changes of the light… It’s never the same, and it’s never boring. We never know what life brings along. I was studying economics, but at an exhibition, I meet someone who was enrolled in a photography program at a school in California. During that short conversation, I realised I was going to become a photographer.

Could you tell us a little about the cameras and lenses you typically take on a trip and how they affect your photography?

A couple of years ago I decided to get rid of a lot of equipment. I was becoming schizophrenic; should I bring the medium format or the 35-mm system? Hmmmmm. I’ll bring them both to be sure! How many lenses? What the heck, I’ll bring them all! Should I use the medium format or the 135-mm on this location? I was spending too much time thinking about what camera to use instead of working with the images.

So now I use my Nikon D850 and a few Zeiss lenses (18mm, sometimes a 35mm, 55mm and 85mm and a Nikon 70-200 zoom) I also bring a Leica Monochrom with an 18mm, 35mm and a 50mm. And a sturdy tripod which is easy to handle. I use very few filters. Sometimes a polarizer.

The less I bring, the better it is. I once went to Mongolia for a month, bringing one camera and two lenses. That was such a relief! Recently I went to China with just the Monochrome and a 35mm lens. Even better!

I need to be able to enlarge my prints quite a bit, so I need a good resolution and sharpness. And I sacrifice some increase in weight, in order to get technically good images. But I try to spend as little time as possible on the equipment. I want the gear to work and do the things I need it to do. I shoot digital.

What sort of post-processing do you undertake on your pictures? Give me an idea of your workflow...

If possible I will have a look at the images I make after a day in the field. Mostly to check if there is any dust or something I need to compensate for or correct. I then transport all my raw-files to on to an external hard disk. If possible I will not delete the images from the memory card. I might play with one or two images to see if there is any potential. When I come home I transfer all the images directly to my main raw file hard disk. (I run a backup on these).

Sometimes I want to process a few images right away, but more and more I like to wait sometime before I start. I then only import the ones I want to work with, into Lightroom. I will do some general adjustments here and then I will move on to Photoshop to fine tune and do whatever is needed. I will usually store a PSD file separately, but this is also stored in Lightroom since I like to use the LR library.

I often make two “master” files. One for the web and one for printing. I use different settings on my monitors, depending on the use of the images. They will, therefore, look a bit different.

Do you get many of your pictures printed and, if at all, where/how do you get them printed?

I have always had a printer and printed my own images. I do not print the largest images (90/125 cm) myself. I collaborate with a printer I have used for the past 15 years. He knows exactly what I want and how to get the most out of a file/image.

Obviously, I print too many images. No doubt about that. But someone once said: it's not until an image is printed and up on the wall, you can really see if it works or not! That's when it starts to communicate.

Previsualization is an integrated part of my photography. And in that is also the making of prints, the final stage so to speak. I love every aspect of this process!

Who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your development as a photographer? What books stimulated your interest in photography?

I’m inspired by quite a few things. It could be a piece of literature, a story which triggers my imagination. It could be a piece of music that touches me. Or an artwork that has an expression, intensity or emotional impact.

I'm inspired by quite a few things. It could be a piece of literature, a story which triggers my imagination. It could be a piece of music that touches me. Or an artwork that has an expression, intensity or emotional impact. It can be somewhere in the landscape with a particular and clear identity. It can be a combination of several things, shape, light, formation, colour,... anything that reminds me of the elements that surround us and tell us something about why we are here.

Sometimes I get the feeling that I'm connected to something much larger than myself. And when I do, I try to understand what it is and why I feel this way.

Sometimes I get the feeling that I’m connected to something much larger than myself. And when I do, I try to understand what it is and why I feel this way.

I discovered at one point that the majority of my photo books are mostly in black and white. Amongst these books, you will find photographers such as Mario Giacomelli, Josef Koudelka, Ragnar Axelson (RAX), Michael Kenna, John Blakemore, Bill Brandt...

All of them have a strong visual language, a clear voice. In their photographs, I find a sense of mystery, ambiguity and with some, chaos. All of this intrigues me and makes me want to go out and shoot.

Can you choose 2-3 favourite photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about them?

A: Winter coral



I made this image in Finnmark towards the end of my stay with the Sami people. It is shot on film in -40 degrees Celsius, on a Leica M6. This was the only camera still working out in the field. The other cameras had frozen. For me, this image brings together a few elements that have always been important to my photography: the people of the north, nature and the interaction between the two. And of course, the arctic light!

Iceberg



This image was made on the west coast of Greenland, in the Ellesmere sound. I was on assignment shooting for Hurtigruten. Standing on the bridge I saw this lonely iceberg away from the coast. Our course (direction) was on the right side of it. But I had this strong feeling that the light was going to change and that it would be much better if we had the iceberg on the other side. The captain had no objection to change the course and as we were getting closer, the light changed drastically.

Snowdrift Iceland



I went to Iceland with some friends in September. On this trip, I had decided to concentrate on the elemental feeling I get from being on this island. I’m attracted to marginal life/landscapes.

Space, light, contrast, elements.

How easy – or difficult – do you find it to fit your photography around work and other commitments? When you travel for work, are you able to devote any time to either photography or researching new places?

Working as a photographer it’s not too difficult to find time to photograph. But I feel that most of my time is spent organizing and not actually photographing. I’m sure this is something a lot of photographers can relate to. But being a full-time photographer is a busy job.

How do you like to approach your image making? Do you pre-plan and go out with something in mind, or do you prefer to let your photography flow from your explorations on foot?

I work in different ways depending on the project. I like to work in projects. Sometimes I will go somewhere specific since I know the place and that there will be something for the project. Other times I will go on a trip with just the season, an element, i.e. water, or a colour as a subject. These tours are more “open” and I will respond to the surroundings in a different way.

But if I try too hard, it is usually not a good idea. I can get stuck in a previsualized image that was on my mind before I left home, and I will spend a whole day looking for it. And most likely will miss out on all the images along the trail.

How important do you find it to be in the right frame of mind? Have you found ways to work around periods when your mind is busy with other things?

Being in the right frame of mind is very important. I can not immediately switch to “shooting mode”. Especially if I have a lot to do and on my mind. I then need to get rid of my inner mental and emotional “noise”. I have to sharpen my focus and tune into a different frequency.

Sometimes it will take me two days, other days I’m more prepared and it will not take so long. My head will slowly wind down and I start reacting to the surroundings less intellectually and more intuitively and emotionally.

At some point, there is an internal balance between these two. And when this happens I’m in the flow. The optimal state of mind.

I get easily distracted by others on trips like this, especially photographers :-) So I found out it’s better for me to travel alone, even though I’m sick for company. But I need to run my own schedule and be free to spend as much or as little time as needed. I will not manage to get in flow if there are too many limitations.

It’s all very egotistical!

If you had to take a break from all things photographic for a week, what would you end up doing?

Be out in nature with my dog, read books, travel, do some carpeting or chop wood for the fireplace.

What sorts of things do you think might challenge you in the future or do you have any photographs or styles that you want to investigate? Where do you see your photography going in terms of subject and style?

When I do my own photography I constantly try to materialise what I see and what I feel into a photograph. This is so difficult. To make a photograph that is not a reproduction of what you experience and see, but an interpretation that will offer the viewer a new and different understanding of the subject matter.

To achieve this, one needs to be very conscious about how you are connected to the subject matter and you need to know what your emotional connection is at the moment.

What is touching you in that situation? Why is it touching you?

It’s my goal to be more aware of these mechanisms and what it is that really touches and matters to me as a human being.

To make a photograph that is not a reproduction of what you experience and see, but an interpretation that will offer the viewer a new and different understanding of the subject matter.



This requires that you have a well-equipped toolbox from which you can draw any technique or appropriate approach at that specific moment when you make the exposure.

Since I’m so far away from achieving all of this, I know I always will try and need to learn more about photography and life. It will keep me busy as long as I can make an exposure.

Which photographer(s) – amateur or professional - would you like to see featured in a future issue?

Maybe show some of Josef Koudelka’s urban and abstract landscapes. Murray Fredricks, his work and approach are so interesting.

You had a TV programme made about you. Can you tell us what this was about and if there is anywhere we can see it online?

It's not in English, but you can have a look at it here: https://vimeo.com/297929253

Password: eva

I was doing a lot of things in that period, and that's also when I had my first heart attack.

You have worked with the Sami people during Reindeer markets/herds. How did you get involved in this work, how was it and where did it lead you?

I’ve always been attracted to the lives of indigenous people. Ever since I was a child I was trying to imagine what living out in and being so closely related to nature would be like. But at one point I realized I knew a lot more about the Indians of America than I did about the Sami people. So I decided to make a project with these people that would hopefully teach me more about their life and culture. It all came out of my own curiosity. This one, like most other personal projects, come out of my own need to explore and challenge myself

A large number of Sami people still live on the traditional life of nomads, following and herding their reindeers. But they are also very much a part of the modern world, and I was curious to know how they balanced living in two such different worlds.

I had worked alone for a long time with the landscape and my medium format camera. I was a bit exhausted and bored with this way of working and wanted to challenge myself with a documentary project, working with people in the landscape.

It was not an easy project. I was supposed to spend 1 ½ year on it but ended up spending more than 3 years before I could say I was finished and had come to an end.

There where 3 different challenges:

The Sami culture and customs are completely different from my own.

The physical and practical challenges with temperatures dropping down to - 40 degrees Celsius.

Photographing under these circumstances and trying to make meaningful images.

I was actually having a lot of trouble with my heart at that time. These challenges came on top of the other ones.

In the beginning, quite a few of them didn’t want me to photograph them. This turned me off and I became disillusioned. But I just kept to it and after about half a year I brought some images with me and had a small presentation. At that moment when they saw the pictures, they realized I was not there to take advantage of their culture, but that I was actually very interested and that I respected very much their way of life. Their attitude changed and I was let into their lives in a different way. It became a lot easier to work. With time I understood a lot more about their daily life, the life with their reindeers and this made me able to move in more closely and make more than just overviews. I got to know a few of them well and I felt that I was welcomed and included.

Looking back I know this was probably the hardest project I have undertaken as a photographer. I learned a lot about the Sami culture but I was also confronted with my own prejudices. But above all; I had some incredible moments with them out in the landscape, with the reindeer, the drama of herding and slaughtering the animals (which is so natural and a part of everyday life), the light, the open space of the Vidda (the area in which they live most of the year), early mornings in the tent with a cup of coffee, being so much in the outdoors.

I’ve always been attracted to the marginal and exposed landscape. The raw evidence of the force of nature! It has an extraordinary energy that fascinates me a lot.

I appreciate the knowledge I gained. And the experiences I will always carry with me in my heart (and I got a couple of photographs that I am still quite happy with).

I guess both this project and others have led me to believe it’s necessary to follow your heart and challenge yourself if you want to grow as a photographer and human being.

You’ve obviously travelled around a lot of the arctic and sub-arctic areas of Europe. I was wondering what two broad areas stand out as your favourite?

I’ve always been attracted to the marginal and exposed landscape. The raw evidence of the force of nature! It has an extraordinary energy that fascinates me a lot.

I found these landscapes in the midwest when I was studying in California.

Later I met them again on Spitsbergen and in the highlands of Iceland. These areas are still some of my favourite places to photograph.

Most landscape photographers prefer to keep people out of their photographs but most landscapes have a significant human story. Do you think working with people has helped your understanding of the landscape?

Since I have an interest in the relationship between man and the landscape I think this kind of knowledge might be of importance. Sometimes I try to merge man and the landscape into a photograph. And to do that in a way that connect them with each other in a natural way, I need to have some knowledge about the human story.

I will talk to the landscape, like and old friend, trying to relax myself and see what's around me.“ Yes, I’ve been here before, you’re right. Do you have anything interesting to show me today? Oh that rock I never saw before! Hm, how can I move and what can I do to bring it out and let others see it? It’s been tried before you say, I bet, it has a really beautiful shape! Congratulation!”



Perhaps I look at the landscape a little bit different. Serenity, the untouched landscape... Does it have to be this way to create a good image of a landscape or can it be the opposite? That the evidence of man adds a deeper understanding of the landscape

Iceland, Lofoten and the Faroes are all becoming saturated with photographers. Do you think there is still much potential to create new work or do we have to reinterpret what many people have already seen? (I think I know the answer to this one but I'd like your take on it)

This is a very interesting question. I think it depends a lot about you approach to the landscape. If you are a collector of photographic “icons” I think it's getting more and more difficult to create new work in these areas. Since you are lending your vision to someone else's way of interpreting and seeing the landscape, it will be very difficult to create something which is genuinely new and personal. The idea of this approach is often based on collecting sensational images. And as we can all see, they tend to be “overcooked” after some time.

But if your approach is personal and you have lend yourself to your inner photographic voice and beliefs, and continually search for new ways to develop your vision and understanding of the landscape, I think the chances are much better. Your focus is different. You are searching for images at a different level and with a different expression.

So yes, I think there are ample opportunities to create new work in these areas. But I think it takes a conscious and determined mind and effort to search inward. These landscapes with all its beauty, mystery, poetry and drama will always be there for us to explore. Even thou at times, there will be a lot of disturbing photographers around :-)

You can see more of Trym’s images at www.arcticimage.no and www.bergsmofineart.no.