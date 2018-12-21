In the Dreamtime by Nicki Gwynn-Jones

Nicki’s photographs are some of the few I can instantly place when I see them online. She has a beautifully lyrical and soft way with her images that suit her new found home in Orkney.

Being as she has only lived on the island for a couple of years, she has produced some fantastic work and this particular book, printed on Orkney as well, focuses on the flowers and grasses on this windswept land.

Snowdrops, heather, cotton grasses, daisies, buttercups, orchids, ragged robin, sorrel, scabious… such a range of beautiful meadow flowers on such a windswept island. Nikki has distilled all of this into a range of images that deserve the title ‘dreamtime’.

If I was to say anything negative about the book, it’s that there are runs of images that work well in a sense of flow in browsing the book but they might not work well as a set of individual images. If you appreciate a book as the cumulative effect of the images passing by like a film, then this matters not. If you want every image to work on its own, you might think there are a few weak ones and a tighter edit would work. In the latter case, I’d wait for a while as when Nikki produces a broader view of the island I think we’ll be in for a treat.

You can buy Nikki’s book directly from her website for £27