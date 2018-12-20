Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

173
Goran Prvulovic
I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. First inspired by the beautiful rocky mountains that I call my home, my pictures have focused on capturing the beauty and uniqueness the world of landscape photography has to offer.
Jason Jones
Photography for me is not just an artistic expression; it is a holy commune between one's soul and the fabric of life. It's a space that when entered awakens my consciousness and like the unspoken and unconditional love between a mother and a newborn child, it is an invisible energy that connects me with my true self. It is not a badge of merit or a trophy to be placed upon a shelf, the reward is in the moment, the process and the action.
John Potter
John Potter L.R.P.S. B.Ed.(HONS) Is a highly regarded Yorkshire-based landscape and fine art photographer with a wealth of experience working with the landscape to create visionary works.
jpotter-landscape-photographer.com
Paul Hetzel
Paul Hetzel is an amateur photographer living in Springfield, Massachusetts. His passion is to take black and white images of natural and urban landscapes. His work has been heavily influenced by workshops with Jack Holowitz and John Sexton, and studying the work of Michael Kenna and George Tice.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
Canadian Prairies
Keweenaw
Strensall Common
Landscapes Of Eastern Greenland