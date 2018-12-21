Behind the Photograph by Charlie Waite

Tim Parkin Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs. Flickr, Facebook, Twitter





If you’re an older photographer, you may remember the original ‘The Making of Landscape Photographs’ and ‘Seeing Landscapes’ books that Charlie produced in the 1990s and if you do then, like me, you would have enjoyed reading his descriptions of how he found and constructed the photographs therein.

Well, Charlie has created many photographs since then and has put together a compilation of the best of his older work and the best of the newer work into a new ebook that tells the story behind each photograph. The end result is a compilation that underscores just what a great and varied photographer Charlie is and shows how his characteristic use of light runs through all of his work.

Included are 70 high-resolution images (approx 1600px dimensions at a reasonable jpg compression - they look fab as a double page spread on a high-resolution screen) each with about 600 words of description and with photograph metadata included at the end of the book. It’s a pleasure to peruse and for the £10 cover price, you would be hard pushed to find something better to while away a few post-turkey dinner hours over Christmas.

You can buy the book as a digital download directly from Charlie’s website.