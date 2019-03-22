Nicholas JR White – Our Place in the Landscape

Nicholas White Nicholas White is a photographer based on the edge of Dartmoor National Park in the South West of England. He graduated from Plymouth College of Art in 2013, was commended in Landscape Photographer of the Year 2015 and is an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society. He currently divides his time between a studio with no windows, and the landscapes of the British Isles.





Nicholas J R White is a commercial and fine art photographer based in the UK. His personal work examines our relationship with the landscape and the ways in which we interact with our natural spaces. In 2017, Nicholas was named as a winner in the Lens Culture Emerging Talent Awards and was awarded the Royal Photographic Society Environmental Bursary in association with the Photographic Angle.

His debut monograph, Black Dots, (read our interview here) exploring bothy culture across the UK was released in January 2017 by Another Place Press.

Through his series, Black Dots, an exploration of mountain bothies and bothy culture across the United Kingdom and his current work in progress, 'Carpathia', documenting the formation of a European Wilderness Reserve in the Southern Carpathian Mountains of Romania (read article on Diaries from Romania), Nicholas will discuss how he undertakes such projects and how he communicates narrative through a combination of landscape and portrait elements.

Our Place in the Landscape