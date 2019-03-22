Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I'm a student of photography with a fondness for nature and landscapes. I aim to record the sights I see and the way I feel in the moment in my photography.

dawphotography.co.uk

I have been interested in photography on and off for many years. Now I have retired I have a little more time to devote to making images. I work mostly in B&W and am currently the Secretary of the Southern Region of the Royal Photographic Society. I hold an ARPS distinction and I am currently working toward my ARPS.

I’m an amateur photographer who enjoys landscapes, but living in Hertfordshire means I have travel to get the sort of images that interest me. This usually means The Lakes and Scotland. Getting my LRPS just recently has encouraged me to try and publish more of my images.

facebook.com

A photographer who enjoys exploring wilder and remoter landscapes, searching out unseen details, while attempting the occasional photographic vista. Also partial to the odd image of rust and decay

casgwent.com