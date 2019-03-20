Discovery and Rediscovery

A man's work is nothing but this slow trek to rediscover, through the detours of art, those two or three great and simple images in whose presence his heart first opened. ~Albert Camus

It’s a cold and quiet winter morning in a remote part of the Utah canyon country. From my base camp atop a high ridge separating two large canyons, I can see at least fifty miles in nearly all directions. About twenty miles to the east, sheer cliffs mark the edge of a snow-covered high plateau. There are no traces of humanity as far as I can see, other than my own belongings and a small section of the rough two-track dirt road I drove in on.

~~~

As a child, I was fascinated by tales of exploration and adventure, of wild lands, and of fantastic animals.

If I could send a message to my younger self—to the quiet boy who loved to roam alone in fields, when there were still fields; to the lonely and confused teenager who never fit in; to the young soldier at odds with his conscience and at a loss for hope—how would I have felt then to know that someday I’ll have my own tales of wildness and discovery and adventure? What would it have felt like to know that someday I’ll explore, photograph, and write about this vast and magnificent, and largely unexplored, desert, thousands of miles away from my birthplace, as my full-time job?

I urge you now, as you read, to consider this question: if you could give your younger self just one bit of advice (other than stock tips, dating advice, or lottery numbers), what would it be? I’ll offer my own at the end.

~~~

I have been here with my dog Millie for four days now, leaving camp each morning for a long hike, and returning each evening to cook dinner and read until darkness sets. Each night, as the last of the sunlight, fades and the dark sky fills with countless dots of light and the faded band of the Milky Way, I settle into my camp chair, cocooned in a heavy sleeping bag, and stare into the vastness of space, contemplating the day that was, or anything else that may come to mind, distracted on occasion trying to identify this or that celestial body. I’m a short-sleeper; I go to bed when I feel I need to, which sometimes may not be until the following day.

~~~

After military service and a stint in the academy, I embarked on a career in technology. I was never satisfied with the work, but I found some comfort in the safety of having a “good job.” I married, bought a house in the suburbs, and settled into the drudgery of rush-hour traffic and long hours of meaningless work.

As the years progressed, my frustration deepened and evolved into dysthymia—a persistent and unrelenting depression. Day after day, I felt as though my life was wasting away, and I allowed myself to become convinced that the morass of a career-driven life, removed for most of my days and waking hours from the places and things that made me feel alive, was just part of being an adult. Although I persisted in my fantasies of wildness and art, I considered them to be just that. And just like that, twenty years went by.

~~~

My fingers clasped around the warm cup of fresh coffee, I poke around my campsite in the pre-dawn light. Soon, I find that a nocturnal guest had visited while I was sleeping: Mr. Latrans (first name Canis, but better known to most as a coyote, and to some as The Trickster), perhaps hoping to find some morsels of food, and likely looking especially dashing in a luxurious winter coat. I have crossed paths with many of the Latrans clan over the years, and while I can’t say whether I met this individual before, that such an encounter may well have occurred (perhaps even more than once) fills me with pride. Spending as much time here as I do, I am part of the local community, and likely the only ape known to some of the residents.

~~~

Despite a busy career, I managed to make a name for myself in photography. Not a day went by at the office in which I didn’t find myself, at least once, hoping that someday I’ll be able to quit the workaday life, make enough income from creative work, and have the freedom to spend more time in the wild. I remember vividly the day I sat at my desk looking out the window at the parking lot below. I wondered if that’s what the next twenty years, if not more, will be like. This time, the fantasy failed to unravel the knot in my stomach. The depression deepened. I wanted to escape, to find a private place to break down. I realized that nothing is likely to change if I did not change it, other than becoming older. Should the day come, will I still be able to wander the wild as I wished? My wife encouraged me to “do the numbers,” to see if I can make ends meet. But I did not have numbers. It’s not the kind of thing you can search the Internet for. She then said, “you know you have to do this.”

A few days later, after more daydreaming when I was supposed to work, I decided for no special reason: Someday is today.

There was nothing about that day that made it particularly fortuitous, or different from any other day at the office. I was no richer and no more confident I could make it as a professional artist than I was the day before. But I had to try.

~~~

I am a bit sore after the previous days’ walks. Still, I look forward to today’s hike, which will be an ambitious and strenuous one— a last hurrah before leaving tomorrow to return to the comforts of home. Or should I say, the comforts of a house. I am equally at home almost anywhere within a hundred miles of here, indoors or outside.

It’s about five miles, as the crow flies, to the rim of a nameless canyon I hope to find a way into. There are no trails here. This place is among the last in the continental United States to be mapped, and large swaths of what maps there are show only the relief of the land, with no labels. I will have to work my way around, through, or over whatever obstacles I will run into, or give up if I deemed them insurmountable. In less than an hour’s walk, I will step where no other human has, at least not in several hundred years, and where I may discover things heretofore unknown to any living person.

~~~

I remember my early excursions after leaving the office job and the city. Despite wandering in places I did not even know existed until I found them, the feeling was familiar: it felt like walking in those fields I roamed in as a child, with my dog, rapt in wonder, consumed with the scents and sounds and sights and sensations—a feeling I had long forgotten. A part of me was still that child, still that person, still able to experience the same fascination and love of the wild. I still had it in me after all these years.

Now trained in art and writing, and coming to know this land like few others, I have the time and the skills to venture as far as I want, for as long as I want, whenever I want, free to discover, to commune with the wild, to pursue almost any interest, to indulge in primal sensations—the sound of flowing water, the smell of the desert after a rain, the sun and the breeze on my bare skin, the crackle of a campfire, and myriad others. I get to experience the world and myself in ways I once could only dream of, to learn things I could never have learned in any other way, and to earn income from things I love doing.

This life is without a doubt my greatest, proudest, and most hard-won accomplishment.

~~~

After walking for a few hours, Millie and I made it to the rim of the canyon, then spent some time looking for a way in. Finally, a steep section of talus offered a way down to the top of a large sand dune tucked against the canyon wall. Once inside, I smiled at the sight of fresh footprints of what was likely a sizable mountain lion. It’s likely that the large cat was observing me from a distance, as they are prone to do when a stranger enters their territory.

For a couple more hours, Millie and I walked the canyon bottom, steeped in the glow of the low winter sun reflecting off the red cliffs, among clearings covered in soft delicate grasses, presided by giant cottonwood trees, now bare and dormant for the season. Listening to the soothing gurgle of water flowing over rocks, traversing cold and crystalline pools nestled in deep potholes, breathing the rich scents of wet earth and desert plants, Millie and I were in a world of our own.

And then, a grand discovery: an ancient ceremonial site by a large panel of petroglyphs depicting various animals, odd symbols, and horned anthropomorphs typical of Fremont culture which persisted here from about two thousand years ago until about seven hundred years ago. A closer look revealed yet older petroglyphs now covered in silt and varnish, likely pecked into the sandstone by archaic people thousands of years ago. Some of these markings were perhaps made when pharaohs ruled Ancient Egypt, when Jesus was alive, when Julius Caesar ruled Rome, perhaps even when mammoths and sabretooth tigers roamed the American continent.

It’s getting dark. I’m equipped to stay the night but, this being the last day of the trip, I should start heading back to camp. I’ll return here in a week or two. Or maybe another canyon will call out to me then.

~~~

Reconnecting with the affairs of humanity after time in the desert is a jarring experience. More politics, more fighting, more myths and superstitions, a news report about the ever-worsening effects of climate change and speculations about how to accommodate a few billions more human apes in dense cities.

No accounts of discovery or self-discovery, no great epiphanies about life or about photography, or about photography and life. It’s as if life in the human bubble picked up exactly where I left it.

Whatever the outcome of the doings and undoings of our age, I hope I am no longer alive when their consequences play out. (And that includes even those outcomes that many consider as good.)

Peeking into some photographic communities, I am quickly bored with yet more “epic” views of the same places, with rehashing of old arguments, and with a lively discussion about some emperor’s new camera. No accounts of discovery or self-discovery, no great epiphanies about life or about photography, or about photography and life. It’s as if life in the human bubble picked up exactly where I left it.

~~~

My dear younger self, I know your dreams and your pains. I know your hopes and your fears and your despairs. I know your secret loves and yearnings. I know which of your aspirations will—and will not—come to pass. I know of things I wish I could warn you about, and I know that in time you will be stronger for having survived them.

Alas, I am allowed just one bit of advice.

Don’t be afraid.