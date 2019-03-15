My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

I am captivated by every aspect of nature. I’m mesmerized when I look through my lens and discover the beauty of a dragonfly, abstract patterns in ice, or the ethereal grace of a bird in flight. I also appreciate fleeting moments when fog or light transform a landscape into something magical, or a flock of migrating birds move in unison, creating a kaleidoscope of shapes. I hope my photos entice other people to observe more closely and become inspired by the beauty all around them.

I spent a while recently enjoying the colours of New England on a dark winter’s morning courtesy of Cheryl Rose’s photostream. Each time we look at another photographer’s work we open a window on their world, and the way that they see it. Momentarily it replaces the view out of our own window, if we have one near, and transports us to places anew. I confess that by the end of it I was a tad envious. There will, of course, be detractors – if we chose to depict nature’s beauty in our images, not all will be as perfect as we might like, but it’s good to escape our mostly urban lives for a little while and to allow the viewer to do the same.

One of the things that struck me on reading through Cheryl’s answers was her comment about the cumulative noise of leaf blowers in autumn. It reminds me that as well as the visual, one of the most appealing things about photography is that it allows us to reconnect other senses and to enjoy the birdsong, the rustle of leaves, the conversation of water….. It’s a reminder that we need to value and look after not just the beautiful places, but the quiet places too. Enough of my rambling, and time to find out more about Cheryl.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, your education and early interests, and what that led you to on to do?

I have lived in the suburbs of Boston, Massachusetts, USA all of my life. After a year of college, I worked full time as a secretary for five years, hating every minute of it. During that time, I took numerous adult education art classes in the evening. I also spent a lot of time in the basement silk screening, then selling my silk screened T-shirts and notecards at local shops and fairs. I was also doing some batik and making and selling candles. I was always interested in creating things, doing a variety of crafts, even as a child.