Finding Flow through Mindfulness

Alister Benn is a Scottish Landscape Photographer, writer and guide, who lives in Oslo, Norway. Each year he runs a limited number of small group workshops in Finland, Norway, Spain and Scotland focussing on the development of the unique vision of a small group of participants. His main interests lie in the expression of personal vision through engagement with the landscape.

As I sit here in the dark room, snow falls from a grey, overcast sky, I pause to reflect on the uniqueness of each flake, perfect in its own form; crystalline sculptures with a distinct personality. Even within my limited field of view, their number is beyond count, settling on the icy ground below forming new layers, textures and drifting patterns of aesthetic beauty. Through these eyes, the world is a beautiful place, filled with meaning, metaphors and imagery. It is this mindful engagement that I will write about now; to find ways of transcending judgement, techniques, equipment and the relentless pressure of social media. I want to find flow in the natural beauty of the world, the antithesis of the banal, the ordinary and the everyday. I want every moment to feel like the most important I’ll ever experience and in this way, each moment is precious, giving my life value.

In the grand scheme of things, each image we produce can feel meaningless. I feel it often, as I stop to make a photograph, “does the world need this?” We can be left swamped by the sheer profusion of images, each one vying for attention on the biggest stage, “me, me, me, cries the demanding child!” If I made images for the sake of popularity I’d have quit by now, taking up wood carving, or just writing poetry instead. But, there are things in me that need to be said, and more so than just that expression, it is the engagement with the world and the discovery of value both externally and internally that provide me with all the focus I need. I find the meaning of life in the pursuit of this passion to engage - a valuable and rewarding existence. By exploring what I need to say tells me more about myself, my drive, purpose and place in an often confusing world.

A few months ago I wrote an article called Diamonds and Sand: The Act of Mindfulness in the Landscape (On Landscape 168). In a series of engaging comment interactions, it was put to me that mindfulness was just a new word for being in a flow state, and that got me thinking. Are they the same at all, or quite different, yet still collaborative and complimentary? In this article, I will address that dichotomy and go on to discuss how these states and attitudes can help us find ourselves creatively and regaining harmony in our pursuit of life through the lens.

Much has been written about Flow, the seminal work by Mihaly Csiksgentmihalyi being notable, and the view that it represents some Utopian state of being cannot be understated. It is often how we describe our most precious and meaningful moments of existence, and furthermore finding flow states in the landscape is most certainly an excellent way to engage innately, be more creative and have passion.

While Flow and its effects on creativity seem to be generally discussed in the realms of philosophy: Mindfulness, or secularised Zen Meditation, (zazen) is still more loosely associated with faith, spiritual growth, and more recently the antithesis of the modern human syndrome - stress and anxiety!

The idea that Mindfulness and Flow were somehow synonymous was eroded by my belief that you cannot be in a flow state while being aware that you’re in it. (I’ll substitute the word awareness for mindful in this context to avoid confusion.) Over the last year, I’ve also written a lot on the relationship between flow and creativity, and it’s my most fruitful playground now, as it allows my work to have a real purpose, as we discussed above. The act of being in flow and creating work that has meaning to ourselves is one state that we can have full ownership of - essentially removing external judgement or validation. I create therefore I am!

I’d like to start with an overview of what Mindfulness is and what it is not. For me, the practice of mindfulness goes way beyond formally sitting on a cushion and meditating; it’s incorporated into every aspect of my day, whether sat on a plane, taking a shower, brushing my teeth, or indeed, writing this article. The formal sitting is not about clearing my mind of thought, or somehow attaining some specific calm state, it is the practice of accepting situations, thoughts, feeling and emotions for what they are without judgement and a sense of forgiveness.

That sentence is highlighted as it represents the most solid foundation of my life; an acceptance that my opinions or judgement do not change the fundamental reality of a given situation, person or object. In fact, at home now in Norway, the expression “it is what it is” is something of a cliche, yet true none the less.

I have often experienced times when mindfulness meditating leads to a flow state, that sense of being when the feeling of connectedness with everything around us is absolute and there is an erosion of the belief in a separate self. It is this evolution of awareness to non awareness, or awakening of the subconscious that demonstrates flow states can be achieved through the practice of mindfulness, non-judgement and acceptance.

The feeling of being in flow is familiar to most of us; that sense of wholeness of being where you and your actions are fluid, unthinking and powerfully innate. To get there with a camera in our hands relies upon a surrendering to the moment, rather than allowing our ego, judgement or expectations to get in the way. Nobody said this was easy, and I’ll attest to the fact that depending on the style of photography you lean towards, may be virtually impossible. The more technical your discipline, the harder flow will be to achieve. However, the key components of mindfulness that I mentioned above are key to entering into the landscape relationship in the best possible mindset to achieve harmonious flow. Practising the craft of photography to the point where you are familiar with your equipment and specific methods required to achieve desired effects allows for a tidier stage for you to perform upon.

Acceptance, Non-Judgement & Forgiveness

For me, these three attitudes are the key, and they are not generally the product of modern living or contemporary society. Polarisation, extremism, judgement and non-forgiving attitudes are pervasive. They creep into every single aspect of our lives: The whole “like” “dislike” mentality. The mistaken belief that opinion or perspective are equivalent to empirical truth. When I began my mindfulness practice I quickly realised just how omnipresent these negative attributes were. I was riddled with them, judging images, fighting my corner in the photographic spectrum, or being incredibly demanding of myself to the point that nothing was ever good enough. The feeling of being judged instils these emotions deeply.

I decided I wanted to take back ownership of my photography, I got into it to chill, relax, to be in the countryside to engage, inquire and seek tranquillity. Seeing the world and arranging it into harmonious arrangements that I found aesthetic seemed such an innocent goal. Somewhere down the line, however, this all went out the window, and I found myself chasing glory, meteorological phenomena that would wow people, competing and striving for notoriety with a million other want to be’s. I’m human, I have a need to be accepted. I found a formula that worked and I stuck to it, ignoring, even turning my back on things which intrigued me, to chase down the light for another show-stopper.

What I failed to appreciate was that in striving for external validation, I left myself behind; neglected, forgotten and alone. The laughing child in me who would sketch or paint underwater seascapes on rolls of old discarded wallpaper; the innate, the joyful, the innocent, the me who died. Only once I accepted that I was living detached from my innate self did I wake up and see the world anew. I found order in chaos, mystery and enlightenment in the dark, metaphors for aspects of myself long lost, but still valid and breathing.

The landscape is what it is, there are no formal aesthetic arrangements, metaphors, or other visual relationships inherent in the form. The landscape just holds up a mirror to us and asks us who we are. Be prepared to be surprised by the answer, if you can be honest! Acceptance is the counterpoint to expectation, a subject I’ve written about in OnLandscape before. As my own mindfulness has evolved, I have leaned further away from expectation and more into acceptance as my preferred path. Seeing, or noticing compositions in the field is challenging, even more so when we try to shoehorn nature into a mould of our own design.

The Practical Guide to the Zen of Creativity

Last night on the sofa, my partner and I engaged in a warm and open discussion about this very topic and she asked me “In practical terms, what does all this mean - what is someone supposed to do when they’re out in the landscape with the intention of making photographs?”

After a lengthy pause, I made the point that if you adopt an attitude of acceptance, non-judgement and forgive yourself, then your relationship with your photography and the landscape will just be as it is - there is no need to expect anything, or demand performance from yourself. Whatever you choose to do will tend to become more innate, less contrived, more honest and more you. The key I believe is to reduce, or eliminate the barriers I discussed in OnLandscape 168, and secondly to adopt the three core attitudes of Acceptance, Non-Judgement and Forgiveness. The natural byproduct of this is a more engaged and natural relationship with the landscape, and the increased likelihood of creativity flowing organically when your awareness is engaged by some stimulus. This does not preclude the concept of projects, goals, planning or increasing probability of success with preparation. All of those things in some way add to your ability to detach from the “how” of photography and create a clearer path for your innate to flow in.

Let’s look at a typical scenario.

I’m working all week, Saturday morning comes and I’ve been dying to get out to the coast. When I get there it’s raining, and I’m gutted. This is non-acceptance, judgement and non-forgiving personified. The expectation of something better, more fulfilling or productive sets the stage for failure. It’s not the conditions that make us feel bad, it’s our reaction to them. We’re still breathing, it’s a win! Accepting them with equanimity and finding something else to do is a healthier approach.

However, on another day, I get to the coast and the conditions are fabulous; the light and clouds are great, the tide perfect and I am convinced I’m going to make some beautiful photographs. I run around looking for compositions and begin to get frustrated by how ordinary they are. Nothing is working. This is the idiot in my head talking me down. “You’re rubbish, you’re not creative, your battery is flat, you forgot the wide-angled lens.”

All of a sudden, that beautiful day at the coast has turned into torment - the doubts magnify and the spiral descends. Self worth evaporates, self-esteem plummets and you begin to think that upgrading your camera may be the best answer to become a better photographer!

I struggle to see how having any preconceived idea or any expectation of an event that is yet to happen can lead to the innate flow of creativity. These very acts blind us to feeling and experiencing something new, effectively cutting us off from experiential existence. How the day unfolds is then held up and compared to our phantom expectations and judged, usually with little room for forgiveness. I appreciate I keep going on about the innate, but this is the product of mindfulness and achieving flow. Your default setting becomes deeper, with more harmony, resonance and understanding of your place within the grander scheme. I truly believe that in these states creativity is to be released; not found, but released. It is often said that enlightenment exists in all of us, we just have to acknowledge that and find it.

The bottom line is this: What are you trying to achieve and Why? I’ll hold my hand up and say when I started I wanted to be thought of as a good photographer. Getting great feedback on a forum from a photographer I respected was a gold letter day. I think part of us always wants to feel validated, but at the same time we find it easier to say “I make images for me, and being in the landscape having an experience is the most important.” - Are we being entirely honest?

It’s hard not to feel a bit down when we’ve invested the budgets of small countries on gear, travel, clothing, learning and time, to go somewhere and be content with not making a photograph because we didn’t find our innate flow state through being mindful! When Minor White taught his workshops and apprentices, he was heavily influenced my meditation and the Zen outlook. Back then, photographs had meaning, each one was precious, yet even then people were asking the question - “what value has this?”

When the photograph is a mirror of the man and the man is a mirror of the world, then Spirit might take over. ~ Minor White

You can make photographs any way you want, of anything you want. You can tie your camera to the end of a line and swing it round your head if it makes you happy, and who am I to judge you?

As photography becomes increasingly trivialised and devalued in the world, it becomes increasingly more difficult to be heard, validated and accepted. We shout and scream, outdoing each other with glorification and wondrous control of our medium. I found myself increasingly alienated from who I was, performing on a stage in a role I no longer believed in. In practical terms, a photograph is the product of an experience, and engagement, a moment of recognition when the creator sees themselves personified in the landscape. To listen to the landscape and respond to its quiet voice is to be part of the bigger picture, and at that moment when you hear the soft murmur of a lovers sigh, you know it is time to make photographs.

In summary, and to answer my partner’s question: Creation demands our unique perspective, our unique vision and our unique thought. By entering the landscape with templates, rules, guidelines, expectations and judgements, we are essentially denying ourselves the opportunity to find our true voice. Should we see something and engage with it, but pull back as the voice in our head says “that’s rubbish” or “nobody will like that” or “you’re not good enough,” then you have allowed your innate creativity to elude you again.

Each time a negative thought is allowed to take control you’ve hammered another nail into the coffin of your innate creativity. Each one of us possesses an abundance of creative thought and insight. Each of us sees the world in a completely unique way and nobody can say that the way we see the world is wrong. Expectations and judgement will beyond all doubt make your creativity forever illusive. Nourish your acceptance, your non-judgemental attitude and your forgiving nature and enter the landscape with open eyes. Don’t seek what cannot be found, wait until it whispers in your ear - “over here!”

We create therefore we are…