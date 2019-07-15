187
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Julia Moffett, Kevin Bonnett, Michael Cant & Paul Burgess
Julia Moffett
Hello, I escape the stresses and strains of life through photography hence most of my work is away from home... despite living in a very beautiful part of the UK!
Kevin Bonnett
I’m lucky to have the time and resource to travel and photograph widely, but I get much joy from semi-abstract compositions, indeterminate in place and scale. These leave the cracks for the imagination to come in – whether mine or the viewer’s.
Michael Cant
I have been photographing for many years. For the last 15 years I have worked only in digital, mainly in monochrome. I have a particular love of photographing churches, landscapes and abandoned places - sometimes a subject will come under all of those headings.
Paul Burgess
A Kent based photographer, I have been exploring the landscape for many years, initially using film, but now I work is largely digital, although I revert to the view camera when time allows. Currently completing a photography degree course as a very mature student, which is forcing me to examine why I make photographs and the meaning in my work.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
