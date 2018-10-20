169
Inside this issue
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Alexandra Wesche, Amar Sood, Kas Stone & David Braddon-Mitchell
Alexandra Wesche
I am an amateur photographer from Germany who is into landscapes and stories. I like to discover both on my daily walks through the woods with my sighthounds and on occasional vacations.
Amar Sood
I am a landscape photographer and chartered engineer who lives in Buckinghamshire, England. I started on this journey 18 years ago, with a humble Nikon f55 SLR. However, it wasn’t until the birth of my son in 2014 that I started taking pictures seriously. What started as a casual hobby has grown into an obsession for being outdoors and expressing myself artistically.
Kas Stone
Kas Stone is a professional photographic artist and writer based in Atlantic Canada, where her work is inspired by the wild coastal coastal scenery and moody weather right outside her door. She can’t believe her good fortune in being able to make a (modest) living doing what she loves.
David Braddon-Mitchell
I grew up in South East Asia, but my family returned to Australia by my teens. I'm professor of philosophy at the University of Sydney; landscape is my passion outside philosophy of mind and metaphysics.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
Submit Your 4x4 Portfolio
Interested in submitting your work? We're on the lookout for new portfolios for the next few issues, so please do get in touch!
If you would like to submit your 4x4 portfolio, please visit this page for submission information. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.
Alexandra Wesche
Escher's Dream
Amar Sood
Woodland Wonders
Kas Stone
More Than Landscape Photographs?
David Braddon-Mitchell
A Rock Through the Seasons