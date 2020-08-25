Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Andrew Simpson I am a keen amateur photographer having bought my first DSLR in late 2015 though I'd always appreciated viewing landscape photos. I've always loved being by the sea and with it being so close seascapes are my main subject. simpsonssnaps.com



João Quintela Amateur Landscape Photographer from Aveiro, Portugal joaoquintela.wixsite.com



Oleg Ershov I am an amateur landscape photographer based in Moscow, Russia. Spend all my free time with photo camera in Iceland, Scotland, and US Southwest. 500px.com



Xavier Arnau Bofarull I am an amateur photographer based on the Taunus Range, a mountain near Frankfurt am Main, Germany. I have no formal training in either art or photography. Since five years I try to improve my skills on Landscape Photography, and as a member of a Photo Club I took part in some Exhibitions. lostinlandscapes.com





Andrew Simpson

Keiss

João Quintela

Ribeira da Palha

Oleg Ershov

Three Days in Stokksnes

Xavier Arnau Bofarull

Winter Trees