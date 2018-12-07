Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I love to go out with my camera and take photographs. All my work is done with a 4x10" wooden field camera, and Ilford FP4+ film. I develop and contact print in my little bathroom at home.

carwynhdavies.com

I live in Berlin and am a geographer. Photographically, I'm autodidact. I often take pictures on holiday, which I often spend in Scandinavia. In recent years I have also concentrated on motifs on my daily way to the office on the outskirts of Berlin.

karsten-zeidler.com

I've been a professional photographer for the past 20 years and enjoy the Landscape as a balance to my day to day commercial work. Living on the edge of the Peak District allows me time to explore the beautiful countryside and what this stunning part of the UK has to offer.

mattoliverphotography.com

I enjoy the freedom of choice and understanding of themes. Landscape photography in a specific place is partly a project, partly entertainment and partly a professional challenge. When I began systematically pursuing photography, everything revolved around mastering techniques – whether with the camera, or during the post process in Photoshop and the subsequent artist’s print.

vladimirkysela.com